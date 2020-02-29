Lady cries out for help after stumbling upon her photo her best friend placed in a voodoo bottle

A South African Twitter user has expressed shock of stumbling upon her photo her best friend placed in a voodoo bottle.
The Twitter user’s photo was tied to a stick which was placed in a bottle which has an unknown liquid. According to @AsandaTeedow, she found the voodoo bottle in her best friend’s closet and she is scared to confront her.
She tweeted;
Just found this in my best friends closet. I’m the girl on the picture. Not sure what it means. Does anybody know what this is? She’s in the bathroom and I’m kinda scared to confront her.
Source: Linda Ikeji