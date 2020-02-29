Lagos state government react to report of Italian coronavirus patient attempting to escape from its isolation center

The Lagos state government has reacted to report of the Italian man who tested positive for coronavirus upon arriving Nigeria, attempting to escape from its isolation center in Yaba.

Recall it was reported earlier today that the Italian man threatened to leave over the poor state of the Isolation center. It was alleged that he complained bitterly about the excessive heat and mosquitoes in the room where he is being isolated.

However reacting to the report, the Lagos State government described it as a fake story. The state government who also debunked claim of a driver escaping from an isolation center and threatening to spread the virus if his family is not paid N100m, said it is disheartening that some mischief makers are handling the Coronavirus issue with levity and peddling fake news at a time medical science is focused on how to stop the infection.

The statement reads in full;