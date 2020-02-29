Looks likeÂ MomphaÂ has been allowed to leave Nigeria (video)





Looks like Instagram celebrity Mompha has been allowed to leave Nigeria. He shared videos of himself on a first class flight this afternoon as well as a video arriving his destination which looks like Dubai, UAE.Mompha was arrested on October 19th 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. He was arraigned in court on Monday November 25th for alleged N33 billion fraud which he pleaded not guilty. He was granted N100 milion bail on November 29th and fulfilled the bail conditions on December 9th 2019. Watch the videos he shared below







Source: Linda Ikeji