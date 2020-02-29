Nigerian man says single ladies shouldn’t build houses but instead save the money and build them in their ”husbands’ names” after marriage

A male facebook user has taken to the platform to state that single ladies shouldn’t buy or build houses.

Responding to a question which read ” Is it proper for a lady to build a house of her own before she marries, if she can afford it,” Chris said that it is not proper as no sensible man with self respect wants a woman who would ”lord over him.”

He then suggested that single ladies who can afford to build their own houses should instead save the money and after marrriage, build them in their husbands’ names.

Read his comment below..