Suspected assassins kill popular businessman in Ondo (photo)

A popular businessman in Ondo State, Charles Adenikinju, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be hired assassins. According to reports, Adenikinju was shot dead at his residence along Ife Road, Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo-West Local Government Area of the state.

The assailants said to be three in number, broke into the residence of the deceased and attacked him with a machete before shooting him in his stomach. He died instantly.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, said the case has been reported to the police and investigation has commenced.