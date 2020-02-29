Three Chinese nationals quarantined for Coronavirus in Plateau state

Three Chinese Nationals who are workers in a mining site in Wase town of Plateau State, have been quarantined for suspected case of the novel coronavirus.
Commissioner for Information in Plateau, Dan Manjang revealed that the Chinese citizens who flew into Abuja on Wednesday February 26, travelled down to Jos, the Plateau State capital on Thursday February 27.
Manjang who averred that there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Plateau, said the Chinese nationals are still being clinically examined by a medical expert deployed by the State Ministry of Health.
He told Channels Television;
“The situation right now is that they have been isolated.
“The three of them came in through Abuja and once we heard that, the Commissioner for Health had to take a proactive measure to send a medical team to Wase to go and investigate.
“The problem that we have is that there is a tendency for people to think that investigation or quarantine, as the case may be, means…
