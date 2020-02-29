Three Chinese nationals quarantined for Coronavirus in Plateau state

Three Chinese Nationals who are workers in a mining site in Wase town of Plateau State, have been quarantined for suspected case of the novel coronavirus.

Commissioner for Information in Plateau, Dan Manjang revealed that the Chinese citizens who flew into Abuja on Wednesday February 26, travelled down to Jos, the Plateau State capital on Thursday February 27.

Manjang who averred that there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Plateau, said the Chinese nationals are still being clinically examined by a medical expert deployed by the State Ministry of Health.

He told Channels Television;