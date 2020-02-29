Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

It was a night of fun as Trophy Lager, from the stables of International Breweries, a proud member of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, organised a dinner in honour of African football legend, Samuel Eto’o Fils, who is in Nigeria to launch the Castle Africa 5s.

Castle Africa 5s is the continental leg of the Trophy 5-A-Side developmental football tournament, the continent’s biggest amateur 5-A-Side football competition involving grassroot teams from several African countries in which ABInBev operates. Last year, the Nigerian Trophy Five-A-Side team won the Castle Africa 5s competition, hence the decision to launch this year’s tournament in Nigeria.

Trophy’s Marketing Manager, Bamise Oyegbami, at the dinner highlighted some of Eto’s career moments and celebrated his achievements, noting that they are worth dreaming about by any upcoming player.

Eto was in the company of Ex Super Eagles’ captain and Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Joseph Yobo who is also a Trophy…