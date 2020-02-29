WHO upgrades global risk of coronavirus spread to maximum level, says 20 vaccines are being developed globally

The World Health Organization on Friday February 28, upgraded the global risk from the new coronavirus to its highest level.

The United Nations organization stated that the continued increase in cases and countries affected was “clearly of concern”.

World Health Organization chief,Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told newsmen;

“We have now increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at global level. “We do not see evidence as yet that the virus is spreading freely in communities. As long as that’s the case, we still have a chance of containing this virus. “The key to containing this virus is to break the chain of transmission. Our greatest enemy is not the virus itself, it’s fear, rumours and stigma and our greatest assets are facts, reason and solidarity.”

Tedros also revealed that 20 vaccines were in development globally and several treatments were in clinical trials with results expected…