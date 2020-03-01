Buhari orders probe of security operatives for releasing 295 smuggled fuel tankers illegally

President Buhari has ordered the probe of some security operatives who released 295 smuggled fuel tankers at the land borders in December 2019, without due authorization.

President Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina who confirmed the launch of the probe in a statement he released on Saturday February 29, accused the security operatives of sabotaging the effort of the federal government.

It is expected that security officials found guilty of conniving to undermine government’s effort, will be withdrawn from the border drill and severely sanctioned.

The statement reads in part;