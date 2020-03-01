Drug barons and yahoo boys are investing in Nigerian music industry – Veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay

Veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay, has alleged that the Nigerian music industry as of today, is driven by investments from drug barons and Internet fraudsters also known as Yahoo Boys.

Zaaki who is famous for his 1996 hit song ‘Na Me Go Marry Am’, said this in a fresh interview with Premium Times.

When asked to rate new generation singers, the Benue state-born said some Nigerian artistes are talented but lack good content. According to him, ”singers who are not really talented, come into the industry with money gotten from drugs or blood money and they just make so much noise.”

He alleged that some musicians are using music as coverup for their drug business.