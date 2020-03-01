“He dragged me while I was screaming and bleeding”

A young South African lady, Dineo Dee Mabuela, took to Facebook on Saturday, to call out a married man, Johannes Sefetla/Khumalo, who she claims physically assaulted her and raped her afterwards.
According to Mabuela, on February 16, the man beat her up and dragged her into his ‘mukhukhu ko juju valley’ where he raped her twice. She later reported the case to the police.
Mabuela further alleged that the man sent his family to her house to convince her to withdraw the case as “he was drunk, confused, possesed and didn’t know what he was doing” but she refused. She said he and his friends are now trying to paint her as a ”whore.”
Mabuela wrote;
“Mother fucker who did this to me ke Johannes Sefetla/Khumalo. Wa go dula 2 houses away from uSave mo zone 1 seshego. O hlakane lenna ke tloga gae ke lebile ga makwaza ka masa a di 16/02/2020. He just started beating me up and dragged me while i was screaming and bleeding. Dragging me to his mukhukhu ko juju valley. He raped me…
Source: Linda Ikeji