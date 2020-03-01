“He dragged me while I was screaming and bleeding”

A young South African lady, Dineo Dee Mabuela, took to Facebook on Saturday, to call out a married man, Johannes Sefetla/Khumalo, who she claims physically assaulted her and raped her afterwards.

According to Mabuela, on February 16, the man beat her up and dragged her into his ‘mukhukhu ko juju valley’ where he raped her twice. She later reported the case to the police.

Mabuela further alleged that the man sent his family to her house to convince her to withdraw the case as “he was drunk, confused, possesed and didn’t know what he was doing” but she refused. She said he and his friends are now trying to paint her as a ”whore.”

Mabuela wrote;