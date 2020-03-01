I’ve dated celebrities and other men I threw in the bin because they never treated me the way I wanted

Popular Vlogger, Grace Ajilore took to her Instastory to give an insight to some romantic relationships she had in the past.

The Vlogger who stated that there is no shame in going through heartbreak, revealed that she has learnt that “you have to be in many trashy relationships to understand what you truly deserve”.

Ajilore averred that she has always practiced what she preached as she recalled dating celebrities, men who wear suit and tie, money men, men who borrow money from her and naughty boys.

She revealed that she dumped them all in a “bin” because none of them treated her the way she wanted. The mother of one also advised ladies to move past their broken relationships and see it as a form of a learning experience.

See her posts below;