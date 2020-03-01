Kylie Jenner puts her curves on display in tiny black bikini as she vacations in the Bahamas (Photos)





Make-up mogul, Kylie Jenner, is currently enjoying a lavish vacation in the Bahamas with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and daughter, Stormi Webster.

The reality star has been sharing a lot of fun photos on Instagram.

In new photos posted to her Instagram stories, the 22-year-old mother of one was seen flaunting her curves as she sported a tiny black two-piece string bikini.

In another post, Jenner filmed herself dancing with her pal Karanikolaou, who sizzled in a neon green bikini.

Meanwhile, the reality star recently hinted that she and Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, 27, have rekindled their romance by sharing a series of loved-up throwback photos of them.

She posted photos they took at the Houston Rocket’s Western Conference Quarterfinals in 2017, when she was pregnant with their daughter Stormi.