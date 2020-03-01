Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi gives an update on Italian patient (video)

Professor Akin Abayomi, the Lagos state Commissioner for Health, has given an update on on the treatment of the Italian man diagnosed with Coronavirus in the state.



At a press conference held on Saturday afternoon, the Commissioner said the Italian patient has been moved to the state’s completed ward which was recently renovated with full complement of facilities.

This comes hours after Punch’s report claimed the man threatened to escape from the ward because of the poor living condition.

I have spoken to him myself, he is doing very well, he is comfortable; he was comfortable yesterday and he is comfortable today. He was initially kept in a single isolation room for his privacy when he was brought in because part of the facilities at the Mainland Hospital were being renovated, he has been moved to one of the newly renovated wards” he said

The commissioner added that the Italian patient is recuperating