Newly married lady calls out Abuja hotel for alleged segregation against her Italian husband

A newly married lady has called out an Abuja hotel over an alleged segregation against her Italian husband.

Mitchelle Lannone who disclosed that she and her husband have not been to Italy in the last 6 months, said the management of Hotel Casalinda cancelled their hotel reservation after it has been paid for and finalized on grounds of her husband being “Italian”.

She revealed that they were not allowed into the facility because the management of the hotel were scared of them spreading coronavirus.

The newly married lady wrote;