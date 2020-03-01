Nigerian may disintegrate due to Buhari administration’s impunity





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed fear of Nigeria disintegrating under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo who disclosed this at Frederick Fasehun 1st Memorial Lecture on Saturday February 29, stated that there is still a window of opportunity to stop a “possible and indeed likely agitation for self-determination that will be violent, destructive and all-empowering.”

The former President who also took a swipe at those beating “drums of war and domination”, recalled how they planned to suppress the Biafran rebellion within three months. He disclosed that they nearly lost the Biafran war which took thirty months, as he insisted that Nigeria may not survive another civil war.

“Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians on the basis of freedom, equality, equity, justice, fairness, peace, security, cooperation, mutual dignity, respect, shared values and shared prosperity. “If these factors are removed, Nigeria falls to pieces. But for now, we can still…





Source: Linda Ikeji