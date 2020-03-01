Nigerian professor claims he has ‘discovered’ the cure for coronavirus and lassa fever

A Nigerian Professor, Maduike Ezeibe has announced that he has discovered a possible cure for the dreaded coronavirus and lassa fever.

The Professor of Virology at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) who once claimed to have discovered the therapy for the cure of HIV/AIDS, expressed confidence that the therapy which according to him, had already proved reliable in the “treatment of HIV/AIDS,” would make coronavirus a thing of the past.

Ezeibe who gave the chemical equation of the therapy as (AI4(SiO4)3+3Mg2SiO4-2AI2Mg3(SiO4)3) and also disclosed that “it’s a mechanism for curing Covid -19 and Lassa fever”, urged countries affected by the deadly virus to adopt his therapy for clinical trials on patients.

He said;