Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent mock Oprah Winfrey after she fell on stage while speaking on ‘balance’ (video)

Oprah Winfrey had quite a shaky start during her wellness tour in Los Angeles on Saturday February 29.

The 66-year-old media mogul took a hard fall on stage while ironically talking about balance. The message of a board behind her read, “Wellness: All things in balance.”

Before tumbling on stage, Oprah Winfrey was heard saying;

“Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me… Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times.”

After a stage assistant rushed to help her up as the shock among the audience turned into a supportive applause, Oprah quipped;

“Wrong shoes!”

She thereafter ditched heels and opted to go barefoot for a while before switching into a more comfortable option.

Resuming her speech, Oprah said;

“Thank you so much. It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall.”

