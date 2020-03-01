Sokoto State Govt to replace Almajiri System with Indonesian Pondok Pondok Pesantren Madrasah model of education

Sokoto state government is mulling the adoption of the Indonesian Pondok Pesantren Madrasah system of education as an alternative to the existing Almajiri system in the state.

The state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this on Sunday when he received the Indonesian ambassador to Nigeria, AVM Usra Hendra Harahap during his courtesy visit to the Government House, Sokoto.

The Pondok system employs mosques and langgar (a blend of Islamic and Western education) as well as adopts existing local institutions such as surau (Islamic assembly buildings) and pesantren (a Muslim school in Indonesia operated by religious leaders) as the places for Muslims to study Islam.

Tambuwal explained that for the state government to have a home grown system similar to the Pondok, it will consult the Sultan of Sokoto and other stakeholders in order for them to have a buy-in.

The state government, the governor noted, is not in a hurry to ban the Almajiri system as some states had done…