Toyin Lawani celebrates her 38th birthday and 20-years of craftsmanship with eye-popping photos

Today, March 1st, 2020, is a double celebration for Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, who is celebrating her 38th birthday and 20-years of craftsmanship.

To mark the day, the mother of two took to Instagram to share several eye-popping photos from her birthday photoshoot, and in some of the images, she was pictured in a sexy two-piece designed by her.

According to her, she will be dropping twenty hot looks to celebrate her 20-years of craftsmanship and her birthday.

See some of the photos below.