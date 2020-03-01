US records first coronavirus death

The United States has announced its first Coronavirus death which occurred in the state of Washington.

Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County in Washington said the patient was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is no evidence the deceased contracted the virus through travel, leading to speculaion of a domestic “community spread” of the disease, a new phase for the United States that began this week on the West Coast.

Health officials in Washington further disclosed that 27 patients and 25 staff members in a long-term care center in Washington have symptoms associated with COVID-19. The Life Care Center of Kirkland said in a statement that new patients and visitors were being turned away, and patients and staff “with symptoms or who were potentially exposed are quarantined.”

President Donald Trump and US officials previously…