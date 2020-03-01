                                    WilderFury3 confirmed! Deontay Wilder officially triggers July rematch with Tyson Fury

American boxer Deontay Wilder has officially confirmed his rematch with Tyson Fury a day after posting a Twitter video where he claimed ‘no one can take his pride and that the war has just begun’.





Wilder lost his first professional fight to Fury on February 23, losing his WBC belt to the Gypsy King in the process.

Fury bulldozed Wilder throughout the match, knocking him out twice before Wilder’s trainer Mark Breland was forced to throw in the towel seeing his athlete had suffered extensive ear and mouth damage.



A lot of boxing fans wanted to see an a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua next, given that Fury had fought Wilder twice and outclassed him in both, but Wilder has chosen to trigger the rematch clause signed in his contract with Fury and a July date has been agreed.



“Wilder’s representatives formally notified us last night that they have accepted the rematch,” Bob…