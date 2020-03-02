Do not panic- President Buhari appeals to Nigerians as he reacts to confirmation of Coronavirus in Nigeria

President Buhari has expressed sadness over the recent confirmation of a case of Coronavirus in Lagos.

In a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari noted that the virus still found its way to Nigeria despite the ardent efforts of the government regarding preparedness and response measures put in place in the country’s borders and beyond.

In the statement, the President commended the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies whose diligence and efficiency enabled the case to be detected, diagnosed and the patient isolated quickly.

The President also commended the responses of the Federal Ministry of Health and Governments of Lagos and Ogun States as well as other relevant agencies to the reported incident and calls for vigilance on the part of all citizens and responsible government agencies.

He urged Nigerians not to panic about the news of this first case of Covid-19 in the country, as…