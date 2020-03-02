LG Shines With Their New OLED TV, Celebrates new Champion of their Gaming Content

Saturday was an amazing and interesting day at the eko hotel and suites, as LG electronics had the finals of their gaming tournament which is currently the only one organized by any brand in their category.

This tournament was designed to gather together all gaming enthusisats in the country while also show casing the special abilities of the OLED TV also known as MAGIC according to Vjay Adams, the anchor of the event.

Amongst several other features this TV comes with a conversational ability which enables users to speak to it and the TV responds thanks to its latest Ai technology which they have called the ThinQ.

It also offers offers a brilliant speed, “clearer and smoother” viewing experience and zero lag for images.. The LG Tv is the first and only Tv that has NVIDA’s G-Sync features that makes you enjoy fast games with clear and smooth images, giving eye comfort to its consumers.

The gaming tournament began in 2018 and ran up till dec 2019, producing 6 winners from…