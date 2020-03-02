Moment 90 Day Fiance star, Alex Brovarnik saves drowning man in the Bahamas while his friends stood aside doing nothing (video)





Loren Brovarnik, of 90 Day Fiance, has shared a video of the moment her husband Alex Brovarnik saved a drowning man on a beach in the Bahamas.

The man had become intoxicated after drinking too much with his friends. In his inebriated state, he went into the water and started drowning.

His friends watched without going in to save him. It was Alex who went in and dragged the man out, then performed first aid on him before the ambulance came.

My husband was watching a guy who was beyond intoxicated, who was with his “friends” who just stood there and watched! The man went into the water and about drowned! As you can see, Alex is dragging out his unconscious body while his “friends” did nothing! We are meant to be in a place in time for a reason! Alex and his friend Sean were meant to be at this beach, at this exact time because if not, who knows what could have happened! My husband saved a mans life today! And I couldn’t be more proud, yet not surprised at the same time!…





Source: Linda Ikeji