PDP asks President Buhari to address Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Buhari to address Nigerians in the wake of the Coronavirus discovered in the country.
In a statement released today March 1st, the party said it is an ”absolute failure” for President Buhari to remain silent in the face of the discovery of the raging virus in Nigeria.
The statement in part reads
The party described as absolute leadership failure that Mr. President has not considered it imperative to show concern by directly addressing a panic-stricken nation even in the face of escalated national trepidations and conflicting reports.
The PDP charges President Buhari to wake up and treat the COVID-19, deservedly, as a looming national disaster, which requires a prompt and full Presidential involvement at the top level.
The party notes that at a critical time like this, Mr. President ought to be at the forefront in shouldering responsibility. A Presidential address would have reassured the people, reinforced…
Source: Linda Ikeji