Photos from the funeral held for 4 children brutally murdered by their father in South Africa

Scores of mourners including learners from local schools and government officials gathered on Sunday march 1st, at Ga-Phasha village, outside Burgersfort in Limpopo, South Africa for the funeral of four children who were allegedly murdered by their father.

The bodies of the siblings, Katlego Phasha 9, Joyce Phasha 7, Tshepho Phasha 5 and Adel Phasha 2, were found with multiple injuries in the bushes around the area. The children were brutally murdered by their father, 50-year-old Lucas Phasha after he accused their mother of infidelity. See previous report HERE

Their father Lucas Phasha, pictured above, has been remanded in custody after appearing at the Mecklenberg Magistrate’s Court last week.

MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Hon. Namane Dickson Masemola joined councillors from both Sekhukhune District and Fetakgomo-Tubatse Municipalities, Traditional Leaders, SAPS Management, ANCWL members, and other mourners to pay their last respect.