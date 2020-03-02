Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Ihedioha’s application

The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of an application for a review of its judgement which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State.

Recall that Emeka Ihedioha and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) approached the apex court, seeking a review of the judgement passed on January 14 which nullified his election and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

The seven-man panel of justices who presided over the case on Monday March 2, adjourned the case till Tuesday March 3 after Ihedioha’s counsel, Kanu Agabi pleaded for more time to respond to an application by Uzodinma’s legal team.

Agabi told newsmen;

“The matter was adjourned for hearing and just few moments ago we were served with a process and we will have to look at it. If it is convenient for us to come back tomorrow.”

Uzodinma’s counsel, Damian Dodo who also spoke to newsmen, expressed readiness to proceed with the hearing.

Dodo…