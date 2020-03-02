Vanessa Bryant reacts to report that cops shared graphic Kobe crash photos; wants them punished for it

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, has reacted to the report that cops who responded at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and daughter took graphic photos and shared it.

According to the allegations, the LA sheriff deputies took graphic photos, including photos of the dead bodies, and shared them. One of the cops is alleged to have gone to a bar in Norfolk, California, where he showed it to a woman while trying to impress her (read here).

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s department said in a statement Friday that it was investigating the allegations. It was also reported that the Sheriff department quietly ordered deputies to delete any graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene following the allegations that they were sharing the photos among themselves.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa has now reacted to it by sharing a statement drafted by her lawyer, Gary Robb.

The statement reads: