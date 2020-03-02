Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu is dead. The actor who was ill for a while, died today Sunday March 1st.

His passing was announced by actress Foluke Daramola Salako.

BREAKING NEWS! Our model veteran actor Pa kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow. It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce ur in Para, that our #paraafricafoundation model actor Pa kasunmu has given up the ghost after a brief illness. The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost. We will keep u updated with further information on this”she wrote on her IG page

May his soul rest in peace Amen.