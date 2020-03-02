What would you do if you found out you were married to a bisexual man? I walked out

Tonto Dikeh asked this thought-provoking question on her Instagram page today.
In her post, the mum of one pointed out that she walked out when she discovered she was married to a bisexual man. She added that about 60% of men are bisexual.
”You wakeup one day and you discover you are married to a BISEXUAL Man..
WHAT WOULD YOU DO?
I WALKED OUT…
For those of you who says GODFORBID well I hope you know that 60% of the men you/WE marry SLEEP WITH MEN..
Or y’all still casting and binding FOR CHANGE
#BoysNightOut #BoysTrip #Outwiththsboys”.
Source: Linda Ikeji