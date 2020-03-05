David Beckham, Ronaldo and Messi make list of ”footballers your wife wants to sleep with’

David Beckham has topped a list of footballers ‘your wife wants to sleep with’, after gaining a  21.25 percent of the vote in a survey of 1,324 people by Ticketgum.com.

 

The former England captain is the only retired footballer on the list, ahead of Tottenham’s goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga, and Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who both had 15% and 13.75% votes respectively.

 

Arch-rivals, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were placed in the 8th and 9th positions on the list after securing 6.25% and 5% votes respectively. 

 

See the full list below.

 

1. David Beckham 21.25% – Retired English former professional footballer

2. Paulo Gazzaniga 15%  – Tottenham Hotspur 

3.Ruben Loftus-Cheek 13.75% – Chelsea 

4. Andre Gomes 11.25% – Everton

5. Marco Asensio 8.75% – Real Madrid 

6. Olivier Giroud 7.5% – Chelsea

7. Gerard Pique 7.5% – Barcelona

8. Cristiano Ronaldo 6.25% – Juventus

9. Lionel Messi 5% – Barcelona

10. Sergio Ramos 3.75%…



Source: Linda Ikeji

