All three suspected coronavirus cases in Lagos test negative

Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has disclosed that the three new suspected cases of coronavirus have all tested negative to the flu-like virus.
In a tweet shared on Friday March 6, it was gathered that the three suspected cases have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in the Yaba area of Lagos state after the tests were carried out.
The tweet reads;
“All the three #COVID19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been discharged.”
Source: Linda Ikeji