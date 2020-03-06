Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus

Cameroon’s health ministry on Friday March 6, announced that it has confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

The index case of coronavirus in the country is a 58-year-old French citizen who arrived in the capital Yaounde on February 24. He is currently being quarantined in the city’s Central Hospital.

A statement released by the health ministry reads in part;

“All measures have been taken by the government to contain potential risks of the virus spreading.”

The health official urged the public to be “vigilant and respect hygiene rules.” The World Health Organization (WHO) also confirmed the case in a tweet.

Other African countries that have confirmed cases of coronavirus include Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and South Africa.