Coronavirus outbreak is delaying the completion of Lagos-Ibadan rail

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan rail ishas been put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Minister revealed this in a live television programme on African Independent Television on Thursday March 5.

Amaechi said the employees of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation who are handling the contract, are stuck in China on the orders of the Chinese government who have tightened restrictions on movement.

He said;

“If not for coronavirus we would have finished the Lagos-Ibadan rail, although the project is nearly completed. The CCECC workers are still in China.”

On the Transportation University in Daura, Amaechi revealed that there was no design on ground before the groundbreaking ceremony. He also blamed coronavirus for the delay in building the university.

Here is the video below;