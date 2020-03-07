Female SS2 student dies after she was allegedly flogged by her teacher in Katsina

A student of Government Girls Arabic Secondary School Fago in Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina State, Fatima Tasi’u, has died after she was flogged by her Mathematics teacher, Abubakar Suleiman.

While narrating the incident that led to his daughter’s death to Daily Trust, father of the deceased, Malam Tasi’u Maikano who resides in Kofar Bai in Katsina town, said he was called by one of the vice principals of the school on February 13th to come to the school because his daughter wasn’t feeling well. Maikano arranged with some relatives and embarked on the 2-hour journey to the school. On getting there, he was informed that Fatima’s health condition worsened when she fell down after an evening bath. They said she may have been hit by evil spirits.

The distraught father said on seeing his daughter, he shelved his earlier decision of taking her back to the state capital for medical care and drove straight to Daura General Hospital which was less than 15…