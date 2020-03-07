LeBron James says he won’t play in empty stadiums as NBA plans for games to be played behind closed doors over coronavirus

Basketball legend, LeBron James, has hit back at NBA after concerns were raised about the deadly coronavirus spreading across the world.

On Friday, NBA sent a memo to all 30 teams about the need to prepare for possibly playing games behind closed doors with only essential staff present due to coronavirus.

In a statement made to Daily Star, NBA insider, Shams Charania claimed: “The NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to coronavirus outbreak, teams should be preparing to play games without fans in attendance and identifying “essential staff” present for these games – should it be necessary.

Speaking after Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks this morning, LeBron James made it clear he would refuse to play if they are made to play behind closed doors because of coronavirus.

‘We play games without the fans? Nah, that’s impossible,’ James said. ‘I ain’t playing if I ain’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my…