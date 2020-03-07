Nigerian lady proposes to her lesbian partner in Benin (videos)

A Nigerian lady who said “YES” to her girlfriend’s marriage proposal in Benin, Edo State’s capital took to Facebook to proudly show off her engagement ring.
Love Nkem Ginika promised to give her girlfriend her “everlasting devotion, loyalty, respect and unconditional love for a lifetime” in the Facebook post she shared.
The lady who has already been getting congratulatory messages, wrote;
I can’t promise you that dark clouds will never hover over our lives or that the future will bring us many rainbows. i can’t promise you that tomorrow will be perfect or that life will be easy but I can promise you my everlasting devotion,my loyalty,my respect and my unconditional love for a lifetime.
I can promise you that i will always be here for you,to listen and to hold your hand,and I will do my best to make you happy and make you feel loved.i can promise you that i will see you through crisis and pray with you,dream with you,build with you and always cheers you on and…
