Catholic faithfuls in Awka diocese in Anambra state, today marched out to protest against the ”incessant killings” in different parts of the country.

The prayer protest kicked off from Ekwueme square in Awka, the state capital with the Christian faithfuls marching in a rosary procession to St. Patrick’s Cathedral Awka, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “stop killing Christians, enough is enough” among others.

