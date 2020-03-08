”He tried to rape me”- 16 year old girl arrested for stabbing 49-year-old man to death in Lagos tells police

Men of the Lagos state police command have arrested a 16-year-old girl, Timilehin Taiwo, for stabbing a 49-year-old security guard, Babatunde Ishola, to death at the Aboru area of the state on Saturday March 7th.

A statement released by the state police command spokesperson, Bala Elkana today Sunday March 8th, said that at about 3pm on Saturday, men of the Oke Odo Police Station received an information that one Babatunde Ishola who was a security guard in a school at Aboru, was stabbed to death by an SS3 Student.

Homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Oke Odo, visited the crime scene at Ogundele Street, Aboru, where the corpse of the man was found lying in a pool of his blood. The suspect was then arrested and the knife she used in stabbing the deceased person was recovered, while the corpse was evacuated to the hospital for post mortem examination.

In her statement, Timilehin told the police that the deceased who is her father’s friend,…