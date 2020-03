A labourer has died after a Keystone Bank building at Palmgroove collapsed in Lagos on Saturday evening, March 7th.

The storey building located along Ikorodu Road, was undergoing renovation when it caved in at about 7:20pm. The deceased was amongst the laborers working on the site when it collapsed.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Police, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and fire service were at the scene of the incident.