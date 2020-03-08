Man bitten by snake dies after being taken to herbalist in Umuahia (photos)

Chidiebere Christopher Nwoke, pictured above, has died after he was bitten by a snake while at his farm in Umuahia, Abia state capital on Friday February 6th.

According to reports, Nwoke was said to have been weeding his farm with his brother when he unknowingly inflicted a machete cut on a dangerous viper snake known as “AJUALA”. The snake bit him on his left hand which resulted in the swelling of the hand.

Instead of taking him to a hospital, his kinsmen rushed him to an anti poison native doctor who gave him some herbal drugs to stabilize him but the drugs didn’t help him.

He later passed on and has since been deposited in the mortuary.