Vice President Yemi Osinbajo turns 63 years old today March 8th.

His wife of 30 years, Dolapo, took to her Instagram page this morning to celebrate and pray for him.

Praise at midnight to our God Almighty, Faithful, Merciful, Gracious. Receive our praise O Lord in Jesus name for another year by Your special grace.

God bless you on your birthday and forever my special treasure. As your days, so shall your strength be in Jesus name, amen.