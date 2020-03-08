Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty finally registers as a sex offender in California

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty has finally registered as a sex offender in the State of California following his arrest last week in Los Angeles.

Recall LIB reported that Kenneth Petty who was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California, pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges that ensued after being arraigned before Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Barely a day after the charges against him were dropped following his appearance in court, Nicki Minaj’s husband has finally registered as a sex offender.

Petty moved to California in July 2019 but did not register as a sex offender within five working days of moving. His sex offender status stems from 1995, when he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape. Petty was 16 years old at the time of the crime and served time in prison for the offense.

Guidelines from New York State’s Sex Offender Registry indicate that an offender must notify the Division of Criminal Justice…