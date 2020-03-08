Simba Group Empowers and Trains Women Keke Riders

Simba TVS, distributors of TVS motorcycles and tricycles, celebrated International Women’s Day by holding an event for graduates of their Queen Riders Program – the company’s flagship CSR initiative. The ceremony was presided by Polly Alakija, the celebrated muralist and artist, and Founder of the Five Cowries Initiative which brings art and arts education into local communities and popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha.

Simba and TVS have a long association with women’s empowerment. It will be recalled, that the Queen Riders’ program was established to teach women from under-represented backgrounds how to safely ride and repair tricycles, enabling them to partake in the industry and increase their families’ disposable incomes. The Simba Training School conducts advanced courses in tricycle repair and maintenance along with the riding programs.

A unique event was held where the women graduates and dignitaries painted the tricycles under the guidance of Polly and…