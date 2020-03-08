Tecno Celebrates International Women’s Day in Remarkable Way

For this year’s International Women’s Day, TECNO did not pass up on the opportunity to take a stand in a world where the achievements and challenges of women are as lauded as those of their male counterparts in a level playing field.

In a video, they highlighted people who thrive in the gender roles assigned to the opposite sex both in the office and at home.

There was a dad changing his baby’s diaper expertly, a female dispatch rider who handled her bike like a pro, a career lady who adeptly changed her flat tyre, a man whose haggling skills in the market will dethrone a typical African mother, a lady who systematically and neatly washed her car and a man whose cooking skills will get your tongue wagging.

This video was aimed at getting the minds of people out of the box that culture and social constructs have locked them in and into the brightness of enlightenment. The video points to the fact that these supposed ‘gender’ roles are in fact, not gender specific. It…