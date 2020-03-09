“Choose your path wisely” Uche Elendu advices as she compares “slay queens” needing social media validation to “hustling queens”

Uche Elendu has advised women to stop living their lives for social media validation and she did a comparison of “slay queens” and “hustling queens” to drive home her point.

The actress shared an animated photo depicting a “slay queen” whose motive is to get validation from her followers, and a “hustling queen” who is working to survive. The slay queen’s efforts earned her 670k followers while the hustling queen has 670k in her bank account.

Uche added in the caption: