Dearest Woman,

I see you.

Since I last wrote you, you have become so much more. Your ability to evolve, constantly better yourself and shock your society, is inherent.

You are a fighter at heart, and the battle to be heard amidst the ignorance and subjugation, will be your greatest Medal of Honor.

Dearest Woman,

I know you.

You are so beautiful, I could never say this enough. Your beauty is a mystery, gently masking the palpable force of power that you are. I want you to channel these gifts from Mother Nature, to change the narrative, completely.

You see, you were made to be so much more; a voice of change in your society; nurturing barrenness into a bountiful harvest.

Dearest Woman,

I can feel it.

You’re scared, and I understand. Scared of the backlashing, and the trolls.

You’re scared of the unknown; of being wrong and making a mistake.

Will fear stop you?

Will you sit back in the comforting welcome of the status quo, where many have gone, before you?

Will you rest…