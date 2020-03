The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has reportedly been arrested and banished to a community in Nasarawa State. The Nation reports that shortly after his dethronement was announced, security operatives arrested Sanusi and whisked him out of the ancient city amidst tight security.

It was gathered that the security operatives are heading to Nassarawa state where he will spend the rest of his life in asylum.

The security agents have reportedly sealed off the palace.