If we released Patrick Sawyer’s identity over Ebola, why are we giving the Italian man with Coronavirus anonymity?

Reno Omokri is asking why the identity of the Italian man with Coronavirus has not been released.

In a post shared on his Instagram page today, the former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, pointed out that in 2014, the identity of the index case of Ebola virus in Nigeria, Patrick Sawyer, was made public and nobody saw anything wrong with that.

He wonders why weeks after Nigerians were informed that an Italian had the Coronavirus, his identity is still being kept a secret.